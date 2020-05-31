REES, KEELY LYNN

Keely Lynn Rees passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2020 at 22 months old. She was diagnosed shortly after birth with a rare terminal genetic disorder, Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder - Zellweger Spectrum Disorder (PBD-ZSD), and fought tirelessly until the very end. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 15, 2018 to the parents of Christopher and Katina Rees. Keely was a beautiful and brave little girl who loved to be cuddled, loved the water, enjoyed being outside, and watching her favorite cartoons. Though her time with her family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.

Keely is survived by her parents, Christopher and Katina Rees, her fur brother and sister, Stewie and Sophie Rees, her paternal grandparents John and Elayne Rees, her maternal grandparents, Jeff and Terry Paskey, and Perry Maillis, her uncles Matthew Rees, Pericles Maillis, Troy Maillis, and Christopher Maillis, her aunts Morgan Rees and Raine Sands-Maillis, and her only cousin Saria Maillis.

The family will be having a private celebration of life held on July 18, 2020. They are requesting everyone to please light a candle on this day, in honor of Keely's precious memory. Donations are appreciated on behalf of Keely Lynn Rees to The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders for continued research (PO Box 33238, Tulsa OK, 74153) and Haven Hospice for their continued care and compassion for our loved ones. (4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606).

'Fly high sweet girl'



