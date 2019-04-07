|
BOLLUM, KEITH CHARLES
Keith Charles Bollum was born in Alexandria, Minn. to Rolf and Alice (Persson) Bollum. He died peacefully on Mar. 15, 2019 in the loving presence of his children, Justin and Ella. He married Janet L. Bollum on June 3rd, 1972. Together they founded the Muse Book Shop in DeLand, FL in 1980.
Throughout his professional life he was a book dealer, book shop owner and historian. He was particularly passionate about Americana, African American and Native American history and culture, music and art.
Naturally adventurous, his idea of fun included traveling across the heart of America, 'agate picking' in Minnesota, perusing for books, playing his recorder, swimming in the lake and enjoying a good martini with friends.
Inherently eloquent in all that he did, from texts and emails to research and interviews on Zora Neale Hurston. Keith was often found at his local libraries digging up new information on any one of his many passions, or leading his community as the President of the Melrose Historical Society and supporter of the arts.
He was Executive Director of Bellamy Road, a foundation promoting the work of creative artists in visual arts, literature, film, music and other performing arts. We were fortunate to learn many lessons from him, among them: read often, take the back roads and talk to people of all walks of life because every life contains an interesting story.
Keith was preceded in death by his father Rolf and brothers, Gary, Brian and Donald. He is survived by his two children, Justin and Ella; granddaughter, Korra; siblings, Robert 'Bob', Mary, Richard 'Rick', Carol; mother, Alice.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 (6 to 9 pm) at Mossman Hall in Melrose, FL. Additionally, Mossman Hall will be open from noon to 5 pm on June 29th & 30th.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019