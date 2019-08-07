|
MALKEMES, KEITH OLIVER
Memorial services for Keith Oliver Malkemes will be Friday at 11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 106 SW 3rd Street, Gainesville.
Keith graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Rennsalaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's in Aeronautical Engineering. After retiring as a lieutenant colonel from the United States Air Force with 22 years of service, he received a Master's of Accounting from Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida. He owned his own accounting firm for over 30 years before retiring. He was also a pilot and avid supporter of Gator Sports.
Keith is survived by his wife Valerie Clark Malkemes, step sons Clay Aldrich (Chrissy) and their sons Jack and Christopher, of Oak Park, CA, and John Aldrich (Soo) and their sons Mason and Miles, of Austin, TX, his sisters Lois Malkemes of Maryville, TN, and Jean Hickman of York, PA, and sister-in-law Betty Benningfield of Anahuac, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by father Peter Malkemes and mother Florence Oliver and siblings Claire Slavis, Marilyn Sharpe, and Robert Malkemes.
Those wishing to may make contributions in his name to Family Promise or a . A reception at the church will follow the service. Milam Funeral Home 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL (352) 376-5361 is handling arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019