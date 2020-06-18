RANDALL, KELIS DENISEMs. Kelis Denise Randall, 38, of Hawthorne, FL quietly slipped away to be with God Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Celebration of Life service for Ms. Randall will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00am from the Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Rev. Eugene Herring, Sr., officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26, Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm only.Ms. Randall leaves to cherish her memories a loving and precious daughter, Kirsten Randall Ivey. Father, Gilbert Randall; Siblings: Willie 'JJ' Jenkins, Lisa (Derrick) Collins, Jacquelyn and Jason Randall, Mondra Randall; Grandparent Rev. Joseph Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Gilbert Randall in Hawthorne, FL at 9:15am to form the cortège.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we're asking that ALL guests please wear a face mask.(352) 475-2000