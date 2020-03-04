|
WYCKOFF, KELLY HOLDER
Kelly Holder Wyckoff, age 50, lifetime resident of Newberry, FL, passed away on Monday, February 24th in Gainesville, FL. Kelly attended Newberry Elementary School and graduated from Newberry High School. She went on to receive degrees from Santa Fe College and earned her Master's in Education from St. Leo College.
Kelly loved her family above all else. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, Keke to Barrett and Brandt, and friend. Kelly also loved reading a good book during summer breaks in the pool and always looked forward to vacations with her girls.
Kelly loved teaching. She taught 1st grade for 15 years. She was the team leader for years and affectionately referred to as 'The Queen' by her 1st grade team teachers. She had a positive influence on so many young lives and all that knew her. She was everyone's ray of sunshine even when she was fighting such a tough battle. Kelly remained strong in her fight with the Wyckoff Warriors by her side.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Harry Holder and infant son Carson Wyckoff. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wyckoff and son Landon, mother Pat (Woody) Folsom, brother Justin (Kim) Holder, nieces Hannah and Haley Holder, Goddaughters Chelsea Leming (Brandon), Megan Clark and her beloved dog Gemma.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 10:00am with visitation at 9:00am at Jonesville Baptist Church 17722 SW 15th Ave Newberry, FL. In lieu of flowers those that wish may make a donation to the Kelly Wyckoff Memorial Fund to Newberry Elementary School. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL HOME, 22405 W. Newberry Rd. Newberry, FL, 32669.
