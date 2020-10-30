1/1
Kelton Louconia Johns
1928 - 2020
Alachua - Kelton Louconia Johns, age 92, of Alachua, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Kelton was a member of Joppa Baptist Church. He enjoyed the Lord, his family and his music having been in two gospel bands. Kelton entered the United States Air Force at the age of seventeen and had a 21 year career. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Kelton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Eileen (Moreland) Johns, his daughter, Barbara Elaine Hendrix and son Stephen Wayne Johns. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.L. Johns and Zelma Williams Johns, his sister, Martha Zelma Reed, daughter Deborah Sue Walker and grandson Judson Wayne Walker.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM at the Joppa Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with Brother Robin Thomas officiating, visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Joppa Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Joppa Baptist Church
NOV
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joppa Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 30, 2020
May the Lord keep his soul and shed his blessings upon thee In Jesus name. Amen
Anthony
