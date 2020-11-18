Kelvin Lenard Robinson

Alachua - Mr. Kelvin Lenard Robinson, age 40, passed away on November 12, 2020. Kelvin, aka, Kevin was born and raised in Alachua, Florida. He was a graduated of the Class of 1999 at Santa Fe High School.

Graveside Services for Mr. Robinson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua. There will be no viewing at the graveside services. Public visitation will be held, Friday, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, Florida32643, (386)454-1110.

Due to COVID 19, please wear face mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

Arrangement entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home.



