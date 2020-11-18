1/1
Kelvin Lenard Robinson
Alachua - Mr. Kelvin Lenard Robinson, age 40, passed away on November 12, 2020. Kelvin, aka, Kevin was born and raised in Alachua, Florida. He was a graduated of the Class of 1999 at Santa Fe High School.
Graveside Services for Mr. Robinson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua. There will be no viewing at the graveside services. Public visitation will be held, Friday, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, Florida32643, (386)454-1110.
Due to COVID 19, please wear face mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
Arrangement entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Cemetery
