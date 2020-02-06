|
HOLDER, KENNETH ALLAN
Mr. Kenneth Allan Holder, a lifetime resident of Bronson, FL passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 as a result from an automobile accident. He was 58.
Born in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Holder was a truck driver for Tidewater Trucking in Williston, FL for the past 4 years. Prior to this he was employed at the University of Florida in the maintenance department for 33 years and retired from there in 2008. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, and animals, but his top priority was his family.
Mr. Holder is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley A. Holder; two daughters, Patrea Holder and Amber Holder; one step-daughter Christy Holland; three step-sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) Holland, Richard (Lacey) Holland and Dennis (Katherine) Holland; three brothers, Christopher (Katie) Holder, Lee (Amanda) Holder and Jackson Holder; one sister, Lisa (Tony) Fletcher and 15 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bronson, FL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 3-4 PM. Mr. Holder is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guest book at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020