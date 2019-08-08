|
HOPKINS, SR.,
KENNETH ALVIN
'BO WEAVER'
Kenneth Alvin Hopkins, Sr., age 69, twin son of the late Clayton Hopkins & Essie Mae Hopkins Bryant & Concrete Finisher, suddenly left this earthly scene on July 28, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Alvin was an outstanding Member of the Lincoln High School Terriors Football & Baseball Teams.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Kevin Thorpe is Pastor, with Min. Harry Jones delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Hopkins will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-6:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his sister, Josephine Calhoun, 1521 SE 12th Place, Gainesville, FL at 10:15AM.
Love will remain in the hearts of his children - Kenneth Hopkins Jr., Keith Hopkins, Eric Williams (& Mary), Latoya Branch, Alvin Hopkins (& Lynette) and Bianca Wilfork (& Vincent); 31 grandchildren; 10 great grands; sisters - Diane Johnson (& Frank), Yvonne Bryant, Marilyn Jones (& Wayne), Sandra Bonds and Josephine Calhoun; brothers - Bobby Clayton Hopkins and Joel Calhoun; sister-in-law - Jacqueline Hopkins (wife of the Deceased twin brother - Calvin Hopkins); aunts - Emma Ruth Allen and Irene Bussey; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
