1/1
KENNETH BRADFORD IVY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IVY, KENNETH BRADFORD
Kenneth Bradford Ivy of Gainesville, FL, Age 60, son of the late Henry Ivy and Annie Thomas-Ivy, a Medical Transport Company Driver & US Army Veteran peacefully transitioned on August 19, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
Mr. Ivy is immediately survived by his children - Antwan Davis and Monique Davis; randchildren; great grandchildren; sisters - Karan Lee and Theresa Ivy; brother - Shawn Ivy Craig Ivy preceded him in death); half sister - Sharon Grear; Aunt - Josephine Reddick; nieces, nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved