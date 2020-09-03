IVY, KENNETH BRADFORDKenneth Bradford Ivy of Gainesville, FL, Age 60, son of the late Henry Ivy and Annie Thomas-Ivy, a Medical Transport Company Driver & US Army Veteran peacefully transitioned on August 19, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.Mr. Ivy is immediately survived by his children - Antwan Davis and Monique Davis; randchildren; great grandchildren; sisters - Karan Lee and Theresa Ivy; brother - Shawn Ivy Craig Ivy preceded him in death); half sister - Sharon Grear; Aunt - Josephine Reddick; nieces, nephews, Cousins & Friends.Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Arrangements Entrusted ToDUNCAN BROTHERS'FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8th StreetGainesville, Florida