STRONG, KENNETH E.
Mr. Kenneth E. Strong, 57 of Chiefland, Florida passed away on April 23, 2019.
The Memorial for Mr. Strong will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00am. Visitation Hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 form 12-5pm. All services will be held at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019