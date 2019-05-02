Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
KENNETH E. STRONG

KENNETH E. STRONG Obituary
STRONG, KENNETH E.
Mr. Kenneth E. Strong, 57 of Chiefland, Florida passed away on April 23, 2019.
The Memorial for Mr. Strong will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00am. Visitation Hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 form 12-5pm. All services will be held at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019
