PALINKAS SR., KENNETH J.Kenneth James Palinkas Sr., age 66, of Gainesville passed away at home on June 16, 2020.Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on June 21, 2020 at Williams-Thomas Westarea Chapel in Gainesville, Florida.Kenneth was born in Warren, Ohio to Andrew and Gertrude Palinkas on August 7, 1953. He attended Southington Chalker High School. He was retired from restaurant management and enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding and most of all spending time with his family and loved ones.Kenneth James Palinkas, Sr. was predeceased by his son, Kenneth James Palinkas Jr., father, Andrew Palinkas, mother, Gertrude Palinkas and his sister, Donna Rider.He is survived by his wife, Mary Palinkas. After spending many wonderful years together, they were married on September 1, 2016.He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Palinkas (née Moore), his brother, Philip Palinkas and his wife, Sharon of Elida. His former spouse, Barbara Palinkas of Lakeland and their two daughters; Eleana Wyatt and her husband, James and Jennifer Anderson and her husband, Ken. His step-daughter, Amber Moore and his step-son Jason Moore. His grandchildren; Shane Anderson, Clayton Wyatt, Nathan Wyatt, Michael Anderson, Stephanie Anderson, Albert Johnson, Anna Brooks and Elaynah Johnson. His great grand-daughter, Raelynn Pope and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.