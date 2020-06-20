KENNETH J. PALINKAS Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALINKAS SR., KENNETH J.
Kenneth James Palinkas Sr., age 66, of Gainesville passed away at home on June 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on June 21, 2020 at Williams-Thomas Westarea Chapel in Gainesville, Florida.
Kenneth was born in Warren, Ohio to Andrew and Gertrude Palinkas on August 7, 1953. He attended Southington Chalker High School. He was retired from restaurant management and enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding and most of all spending time with his family and loved ones.
Kenneth James Palinkas, Sr. was predeceased by his son, Kenneth James Palinkas Jr., father, Andrew Palinkas, mother, Gertrude Palinkas and his sister, Donna Rider.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Palinkas. After spending many wonderful years together, they were married on September 1, 2016.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Palinkas (née Moore), his brother, Philip Palinkas and his wife, Sharon of Elida. His former spouse, Barbara Palinkas of Lakeland and their two daughters; Eleana Wyatt and her husband, James and Jennifer Anderson and her husband, Ken. His step-daughter, Amber Moore and his step-son Jason Moore. His grandchildren; Shane Anderson, Clayton Wyatt, Nathan Wyatt, Michael Anderson, Stephanie Anderson, Albert Johnson, Anna Brooks and Elaynah Johnson. His great grand-daughter, Raelynn Pope and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved