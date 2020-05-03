We will miss him, but our thoughts will be with the family, this from Conley and Gayle
BAYLOR, KENNETH L.
Kenneth L. Baylor, 84, died April 27, 2020. He was born in Cedar Key, FL on October 29, 1935, the son of Pete Baylor and Josie Baylor Rain, stepson of Stonewall Rain. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sally Baylor, Chiefland, FL; son Jim Baylor, UK; daughter Lori Baylor, Palo Alto, CA; granddaughter Coral Baylor, Fleming Island, FL; sisters Jo Ann Phillips, Cocoa, FL and Brenda (Henry) Coulter, Cedar Key, FL and sister-in-law Margaret (Pope) Griffin, Fleming Island, FL.
He graduated from Cedar Key High School and attended FSU. He served in the US Army at Ft. Jackson, SC. He worked in the US, Canada and Spain with William's Pressure Service out of Shreveport, LA for several years. After 30 years service in the Levy county area, he retired from Bell South. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at
stjude.org/givehope.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.