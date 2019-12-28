Home

KENNETH LAMAR CELLON

KENNETH LAMAR CELLON Obituary
CELLON, KENNETH LAMAR
Kenneth Lamar Cellon of Alachua, FL passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was 85. Born in LaCrosse, FL, Kenneth graduated from Alachua High School. He was also a proud graduate from the University of Florida. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife, Bea.
He is survived by his children Jeff, Richard, and Cheryl, his brother D.M., and six grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 11:00am in Antioch Cemetery in LaCrosse. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main ST, Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
