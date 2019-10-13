|
|
McFARLAND, KENNETH
Kenneth McFarland, a Presbyterian, 79, born in Portsmouth, Ohio January 26, 1940 to Arthur and Katherine Burkhardt McFarland, completed his time on earth in the tender care of Crestwood Nursing Center of Palatka on October 7, 2019 after a six-year journey with dementia. He loved to laugh, and make others laugh, with his forgivable naughty humor. Ken never met a stranger and was a generous friend and loving family man. From age one, gas and oil was part of his Dayton, Ohio daily life where his father managed Sohio Service Stations for 20 years. Ken worked with his father from age 13 to save for a car, the first of many, as well as dragsters and speed boats, all of which were his passionate hobbies. While attending Beavercreek High School he was a beloved cast member in many school plays. Ken also enjoyed being the costumed spirit mascot Bucky Beaver getting to travel to games on the cheerleader bus. In 1962 he was drafted into the armed forces and completed six years as a reservist, both in the Army and Air Force. Watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Reds filled his tv time. Kenny was an active member of the Knollwood Masonic Lodge and Dayton Antioch Shrine. After being employed by Sheffield Corporation and Laughter Tool and Die, in 1970 he became a dealer for Marathon Oil, and in 1976 owned a Mobile Oil service station and belonged to the Franklin Ohio Rotary Club. A forty-four-year resident of Dayton, Ohio, Ken enjoyed boating, skiing, and fishing on Lake Cumberland, KY with his family and friends. In 1984 he moved his family to Gainesville where he worked in a variety of sales and service jobs before establishing a lawn care maintenance service of over 20 years--and converted to a Florida Gator. Mr. McFarland is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Rust McFarland, his children Cathie Scine (Mike), St Augustine, Nicky Cogley Aldridge (Aron), Lakeland and Andy McFarland, Orlando. His granddaughters are Avery Cogley, St. Augustine, and Kyra Cogley and Riley Aldridge, Lakeland. Final preparation is being administered by Watts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to at donate.lovetotherescue.org. An open house reception will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from Noon to 3 p.m. at the McFarland residence.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019