THOMAS,
KENNETH DESEAN
(1988-2019)
Kenneth Desean Thomas, 31, of Lithonia, GA, his life sadly transitioned on September 16, 2019. Kenneth leaves his loving family to cherish his memories; his parents, Kenneth Thomas and Tequila Copeland, son, Malik Thomas, four siblings; Cordero Boone, Freddie Harden, Jaylen Williams, and Calven Geney, great grandmother, Vannamae Hopkins, grandparents, Bessie and Albert Slappy, Grand Dad, Willie Copeland. Family and friends will be celebrating Thomas' Life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Pine Grove Cemetery in Gainesville, Florida at 3:00 p.m. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Mortuary between the hours of 9am-4pm.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019