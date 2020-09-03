Kenny R. Coleman, age 14 of Gainesville, Florida passed away on August 21, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother Candi Preston and father Kenny Coleman Sr. A host of Sisters.

Services will be held on September 5, 2020, 3pm at Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from5-7pm and one hour before services. Interment will follow in the Grass Lawn Cemetery of Gainesville, Fl.

