|
|
BENNETT, KENT FRANKLIN
February 18, 1953 -
July 1, 2019
Kent Franklin Bennett, age 66, passed away July 1, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Fred L. Bennett Sr. and Thelma Irene Bennett and his brother Kevin Cresswell Bennett.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sarah King and Chris King; granddaughter Stella King; his son Matthew Bennett; brothers Dr. and Mrs. William Bennett, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Bennett and Mr. Fred Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home and a memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 3 to July 4, 2019