Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Resources
More Obituaries for KENT BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENT FRANKLIN BENNETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENT FRANKLIN BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, KENT FRANKLIN
February 18, 1953 -
July 1, 2019
Kent Franklin Bennett, age 66, passed away July 1, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Fred L. Bennett Sr. and Thelma Irene Bennett and his brother Kevin Cresswell Bennett.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sarah King and Chris King; granddaughter Stella King; his son Matthew Bennett; brothers Dr. and Mrs. William Bennett, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Bennett and Mr. Fred Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home and a memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now