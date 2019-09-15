|
|
STRICKLAND,
KERMIT FRANKLIN
Kermit Franklin Strickland, 94, of Micanopy, Florida passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was reunited with his wife of 55 years, Zelda Strickland, who passed away in 2002 and his son, Sammy Strickland, who passed in 2017. He was member of the Blue Creek Advent Christian Church in Blue Creek, West Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Paul and his wife Connie Strickland. He also leaves behind 2 granddaughters, Tracy and her husband Clint, and Paula; also two beautiful great grandchildren, Abigail and Hunter.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., in the Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, Florida. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019