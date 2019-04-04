Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for KESHIA CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KESHIA S. CAMPBELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KESHIA S. CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, KESHIA S.
Ms. Keshia S. Campbell, age 29, passed away March 30th, 2019 at Miller County Hospital, Colquitt, GA. Ms. Miller was a graduate of Job Corps Center, class of 2009. She was employed as a Residential Advisor with the Juvenile Justice System.
Ms. Campbell is survived by her daughter; Jade Robinson, Monteocha, FL, parents; Lawanna Cook, Alachua, FL, Donald Campbell, Auburndale, FL, siblings; Chad Martin, Kenya Campbell, Diore Tate, and Kasey Lynn Tate, all of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Ms. Campbell will be held, 4:00pm, Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Rev. Harold Young, officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Campbell will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 3:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Lillie Mae Brooker, 2438 N.E. 13th Avenue, Gainesville, at 3:15pm to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now