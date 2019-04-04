|
|
CAMPBELL, KESHIA S.
Ms. Keshia S. Campbell, age 29, passed away March 30th, 2019 at Miller County Hospital, Colquitt, GA. Ms. Miller was a graduate of Job Corps Center, class of 2009. She was employed as a Residential Advisor with the Juvenile Justice System.
Ms. Campbell is survived by her daughter; Jade Robinson, Monteocha, FL, parents; Lawanna Cook, Alachua, FL, Donald Campbell, Auburndale, FL, siblings; Chad Martin, Kenya Campbell, Diore Tate, and Kasey Lynn Tate, all of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Ms. Campbell will be held, 4:00pm, Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Rev. Harold Young, officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Campbell will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 3:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Lillie Mae Brooker, 2438 N.E. 13th Avenue, Gainesville, at 3:15pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019