|
|
KEATING, KEVIN STEPHEN
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Kevin Stephen Keating (Kato), loving husband and father of two, after a long and painful battle with his health, with his faith not waivering, passed into the presence of the Lord at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, Florida, at the age of 69.
Kevin was born in Rochester, New York on January 15, 1950. He enlisted in the army in September of 1969, first as a test subject at the Natick, Ms. Laboratories, during which he also worked for the Navy instructing test subjects on the use of Scuba equipment for cold water studies. He then proudly served his country for two tours in Vietnam with the 97th MP Battalion 8th MP Group 630th MP Company Detachment B CID, Cam Ranh Bay.
Kevin was a woodworker by trade and owned his own business, The Woodworks, in New Port Richey, Florida. However, his real passion was collecting toy cars and other memorabilia. He was known for his dry wit and his compassionate spirit.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Florence Keating, both of Corning, New York. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela Pardee Keating; daughter, Jillian Keating Schild (her husband Nickolas Schild); son, Stephen Keating (his wife Valarie Beers Keating); nine grandchildren: Kevin Cole Keating, Hunter Holloway, Addison Schild, Shane Keating, Aisley Keating, Easton Schild, Elianna Schild, Ellie Jane Keating, and Callaghan Keating; sister, Karen Walter Passarel; nephews Stephen Walter and Patrick Walter.
A graveside service will be held on June 28, 2019, 12:30PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Donations may be sent to The First Baptist Church of Alachua, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019