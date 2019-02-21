Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
KHARRY JAMAR KING

KHARRY JAMAR KING Obituary
KING, KHARRY JAMAR, 40
Putnam Hall - The Lord descended his angel on Monday, February 18, 2019 and commissioned his faithful Servant home. Kharry was a graduate of Interlachen High School and attended Santa Fe College. He lettered in Weightlifting at Interlachen High and volunteered as head coach for Q.I. Roberts girls basketball team. He's an avid Florida State Seminole Football Fan. Despite his disability, he was active in the community, touched many lives, greeted you with a smile and showered you with encouraging words 'food for thought'. He leaves behind to mourn and cherish his memories, devoted parents, Raymond Lee King, Sr. and Bertha Ann Lawrence King; a sister, Tuwanda Faye Williams, a brother, Raymond Lee King, Jr.; nephew & godson, Elijah Nicholas Nelson; godson, Xavion Allen; paternal grandmother, Katherine Lewis; maternal grandmother, Lealor Mae Lawrence; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Q. I. Roberts High Gymnasium, 901 State Road 100, Florahome, FL, Rev. James Pullings is officiating. Burial will be in Abilene Cemetery, Putnam Hall, FL. Viewing on Friday 4 p.m. - 7p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday at Q.I. Roberts High Gymnasium 1:00 p.m. - 2:00p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 1:15 p.m. at Raymond & Bertha King's home.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
