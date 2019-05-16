Home

Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church
10325 Interstate Center Drive
Jacksonville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church
10325 Interstate Center Drive
Jacksonville, FL
CULLER, KHINA
JAYNEISA TIKIMA
Ms. Khina Jayneisa Tikima Culler of Jacksonville, Florida suddenly transitioned from this walk of Life Sunday, May 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00PM from the Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, 10325 Interstate Center Drive Jacksonville, FL Dr. Eugene Diamond officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation for Ms. Culler will take place FRIDAY at Funerals by T.S. Warden, 4315 Main Street North Jacksonville, FL from 4:00 to 8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 12:00 to 1:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00PM to form the cortege.
www.phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019
