CULLER, KHINA
JAYNEISA TIKIMA
Ms. Khina Jayneisa Tikima Culler of Jacksonville, Florida suddenly transitioned from this walk of Life Sunday, May 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00PM from the Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, 10325 Interstate Center Drive Jacksonville, FL Dr. Eugene Diamond officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation for Ms. Culler will take place FRIDAY at Funerals by T.S. Warden, 4315 Main Street North Jacksonville, FL from 4:00 to 8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 12:00 to 1:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00PM to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019