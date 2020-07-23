1/1
Khy'reik Ezrael Hamlin
HAMLIN,
KHY'REIK EZRAEL
Khy'reik Ezrael Hamlin, 21, Gainesville, Florida, passed on July 14, 2020.
Life Celebration for Mr. Hamlin will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Faith Church, 2905 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32641.
Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from Noon til 3pm. A wake service will be held on Friday at Victorious Life International, 1830 NE 2nd Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Please be advised that there will be 125 attendees for the service. Those who are attending, a face mask will be required for visitation and both services.
Survivors to cherish the memories of Mr. Hamlin: mother: Vanessa Frazier-Hutchinson, Gainesville, FL Father: Carlos Hamlin, Sr. (Kima), Walterboro, SC, sisters: Dequanda Sanders (Atlanta, GA), Natalie Williams-Mouzon (LaTron), Colorado Springs, CO, Starkedra Hamlin, Zhane Hamlin, both of Walterboro, SC; Jania Hamlin, Jayla Hamlin, Charleston, SC, Shakiria Hutchinson, Orlando, FL, brothers: Carl Hamlin Jr. (Sharonta), Atlanta, GA, Christopher White (Ebony), Killeen, TX, Cedrick Clayton, Hinesville, GA, Carlos Hamlin, Anrae Hamlin, Justin McCall, Jamal Green, Jaheem Black, Justin Hamlin, Christopher Bonner, all of Walterboro, SC, grandmothers: Betty J Daniels (Gainesville, FL) and Shirley Thomas (Jarrett, VA). Grandfather: Robert L Frazier, Jr (Susie), Williston, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
Rest sweet baby.
Gussie Boatwright
Friend
July 23, 2020
Khy'reik was a beautiful sole. I had the privilege and honor of getting to know Khy'reik The 2 years I worked at Sidney Lanier. I am so sorry for your family's loss. God Bless you. Khy'reik will be missed.
Rod and Debbie Warner
Teacher
