JOHNSON,

KIMBERLY DENISE

Kimberly Denise Johnson, age 55, Daughter of the late Frances C. Johnson and the late David Kenneth Turner and retired Custodian, peacefully submitted to the Will of God on August 9, 2020 at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).

Kimberly was a Member of Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church.

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Kevin Thorpe is Pastor, with Elder Joshua Mitchell delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Ms. Johnson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 125 SE 19th Place, #105,Gainesville, at 12:15PM.

Those who will forever cherish Kimberly most are her daughters - TaShondra Smith (& Javon) and Ce-Nasha Owens and Adopted Daughter - Cheyenne Stacy all of Gainesville, FL; Cousin/'Mom' Who Raised Her - Maxine Durant (& Jeffery) of Orlando, FL; drothers - David Turner and Domineke Gilmore, (Delquaine Durant preceded her in death) and sisters - Karen Dorwell (& Tarvarse) and Valinda Brown all of Gainesville, FL; aunts - Bertha Corbett, Queen Johnson and Claretha Jones; uncles - Frank Johnson (& Ruth) and Frederick Johnson; Special Aunts/ Cousins - Shelia Williams and Gwendolyn Fairley (& James); Aunt - Kathy Strickland; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins (with favorite cousins - Valerie Hughes and Melissa Hayes (& Vernon); God-Children - Shabree Harden, Laura Littles, Jarvis White and Terri-Ana McDavid; & friends (with special friends - Wanda Duggan, Lue Chisholm and Deloris Battles).

