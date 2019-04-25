|
|
FINLEY, KIMBERLY
Kimberly Finley, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on April 14, 2019.
Ms. Finley's services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11am at Greater Rock-Hill MBC, 48 NE 10th St. Williston, FL. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019