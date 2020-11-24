Kimberly W. Johnson

Ms. Kimberly W. Johnson age 49 passed away November 15th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Johnson was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1988, and graduate of City College where she received her AS degree. She was a member of Foundation Chapel Church of God by Faith in Alachua, FL. Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her step-father Melvin Johnson, brothers, Craig Johnson, and Charles Cooper, Jr.

Ms. Johnson is survived by her sons, Tavares Flagg, Malcolm McCloud, both of Gainesville, FL, mother, Shirley McGoogin Johnson, Gainesville, FL, father Charles Cooper(Cora), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Gregory Calhoun, Linda R. Cooper-Means, Berlinda Johnson-Wright all of Gainesville, FL, Devine Johnson(Esther), Alachua, FL, Melvin Johnson, Jr., Atlanta, GA, Carl Cooper, Sr., (Melicia), Ocala, FL, Craig Cooper(Rita), Starke, FL, Scherri Brooks-Henry(Stephen), West Palm Beach, FL, and one grandchild, Asia Flagg.

Graveside Service for Ms. Johnson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Pastor George Dix, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Johnson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. Devine and Mrs. Esther Johnson, 14230 N.W. 156th Place, Alachua, FL at 10:15am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



