LYNUM, KIMORA 'KIMMIE'Miss Kimora 'Kimmie' Lynum, 9 of Hawthorne, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Friday July 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Graveside service for Miss Lynum will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am from the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL. Prophet Donald Gillyard officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Miss Lynum leaves to cherish her memories mother Mikasha Young-Holmes and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1942 State Road 20 Hawthorne, Florida at 9:30am to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family is asking that face covering be on.352-475-2000