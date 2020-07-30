1/1
KIMORA "KIMMIE" LYNUM
LYNUM, KIMORA 'KIMMIE'
Miss Kimora 'Kimmie' Lynum, 9 of Hawthorne, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Friday July 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Graveside service for Miss Lynum will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am from the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL. Prophet Donald Gillyard officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Miss Lynum leaves to cherish her memories mother Mikasha Young-Holmes and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1942 State Road 20 Hawthorne, Florida at 9:30am to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family is asking that face covering be on.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
