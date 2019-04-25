Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KIRK DURDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIRK L. DURDEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KIRK L. DURDEN Obituary
DURDEN, KIRK L.
Mr. Kirk L. Durden, 27 a resident of Williston, Florida passed away on April 17, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Ebony Williams-Durden, mother, Anissia Green, children, Kalashia Durden, Chastity Durden, Laniyah Riley and London Riley.
The services for Mr. Durden will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 2:00pm Raleigh Church of God by Faith, 7891 NE Highway 41, Williston, Fl.
Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, Raleigh Church of God by Faith from 7-8pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.