DURDEN, KIRK L.
Mr. Kirk L. Durden, 27 a resident of Williston, Florida passed away on April 17, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Ebony Williams-Durden, mother, Anissia Green, children, Kalashia Durden, Chastity Durden, Laniyah Riley and London Riley.
The services for Mr. Durden will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 2:00pm Raleigh Church of God by Faith, 7891 NE Highway 41, Williston, Fl.
Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, Raleigh Church of God by Faith from 7-8pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019