Kirk Thomas Mann

Kirk T. Mann, Aka: "Jap" & "Rick", 63 of Johnson, transitioned on November 28, 2020. He's a graduate of Interlachen High School and a chef at Tacachale. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernice and Lucille Thomas, and brother, Arthur Thomas. Survived by 2 sons, Jason Thomas, Washington, DC, Mardus Thomas, Sanderson, FL; a daughter, Natashia Brown, Gainesville, FL; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Alvin Hamilton, Gainesville, FL, Allen Thomas, Madison, FL, and Darrell Thomas (Linda), Gainesville, FL; 3 sisters, Beverly Joseph, Johnson, FL, Tammie Graham (Lloyd), Ft. Myers, FL, Gail Thomas, Johnson, FL; and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Officiating. Viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. Mask and Social Distancing To Be Observed. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store