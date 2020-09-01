Long Time Gainesville resident and Gator fan, KURT ORWICK 74, died on August 28, 2020 with his wife, Patty by his side. Kurt was born on December 4, 1945 to Dana Bishop and Carmen Ault Orwick.
Kurt is survived by his wife of 20 years Patty, son; Randall Bishop of Antioch, TN. stepchildren; Sarah Hamilton of Cedar Park, TX. and Eric Blalock of Gainesville, FL. Kurt is also survived by his first grandchild who is on the way! And three step grandchildren.
A Celebration of Kurt's life will be held Thursday September 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8pm with the service beginning at 6pm, and a reception to follow, at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N. Main St. Please visit his memorial page www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
