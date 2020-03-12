|
SHELL SR.,
KYLE CHESTON 43
Kyle C. Shell of Gainesville transitioned March 3, 2020. Survived by his wife, Nickauly Vargas-Shell; children, Kyle C Shell Jr, Kaled Shell, Kaeven Shell; parents, Patrick Jenkins and V Elma Shell; brothers, Gerald Black, Justyn Jenkins, Jourdan Jenkins; sister, Jeronda Jenkins; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the home of his Grandparents, The Late William & Ernestine Jenkins, 21337 SE 62 Avenue Hawthorne, FL. Family & Friends are invited to attend this Celebration.
PINKEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020