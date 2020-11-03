1/
L. Carolyn Conrey, passed away November 1, 2020. Born in El Darado Springs, MO, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Introduced by her step grandmother Winters to Robert W. Conrey in Hammond, Louisiana, Carolyn and Bob had only a couple of dates before establishing a 9-month long pen-pal relationship as Bob was in the Army. She then married and joined Bob in Hawaii, where he was stationed. The love of writing was carried out throughout her life. She obtained her bachelor's degree in journalism. Carolyn was also a passionate quilter. She was a founding and active member of the Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild in 2003. Her other loves included spoiling her grandchildren supporting the local community through her many shopping sprees. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert W. Conrey. She is survived by her mother, Nadine Winters; son, Scott Carlton Conrey; daughter, Karen Lee Conrey; grandchildren, Patrick and Sean Richard; step grandson, Chris Smith; sister, Lora Carrocccio; and brother, Steve Winters. Graveside services will be November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-West. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home. 725 NW 23rd AVE Gainesville, FL 32609.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
