JOHNSON, L J
Mr. L J Johnson age 83, passed away February 5, 2020 at Park Meadows Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, FL. He moved from Tallahassee, FL to Gainesville, in 1971. Mr. Johnson was a member of Compassionate Outreach Ministries and was employed with Alachua County Public Works as a Foreman, and Truck Driver.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Ruby Johnson, Gainesville, FL, children; L.J. Johnson, Jr., Omarion Johnson, Calvin Dockins, Sharonda Allen, all of Gainesville, FL, sister, Pearlie Mae Lane, Gainesville, FL, grandchildren; Adrianna, Ashley, DaJour, Mikayla, Miel, Lorenzo, and Logan.
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Compassionate Outreach Ministries, Pastor Margaret Dennison, Pastor, Pastor Samuel Neal, III, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Johnson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church form 2:30pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson, 608 S.W. 4th Street, Gainesville, at 2:15pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020