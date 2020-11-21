1/1
Lacy Oler Crosby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lacy Oler Crosby
Alachua - Lacy Oler Crosby, age 70, passed away on November 18, 2020, at his home in Alachua, Florida. He was born on August 10, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Lacy Champ Crosby and Ruth Anglin Crosby.
Oler was raised in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1968, and Santa Fe Community College with degrees in cardiovascular technology and nursing.
After graduation Oler served in The United States Navy as a medic officer.
After serving, Oler worked as a pace maker sales rep with Cordis Corporation eventually transitioning into insurance sales with Florida Farm Bureau. He later returned to college completing his nursing degree and working as an RN until retirement.
Oler valued his family and had many interests including Florida Gator sports, golf, and yard work. Some of his happiest times were spent with family including his wife, daughters and three grandchildren. Oler had a full life, served his community selflessly and will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra; daughters, Melissa, and Stacy (Chris); and grandchildren Kelly, Koli and Kendal. A service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville FL and AL'Z place Gainesville. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved