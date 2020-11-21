Lacy Oler Crosby
Alachua - Lacy Oler Crosby, age 70, passed away on November 18, 2020, at his home in Alachua, Florida. He was born on August 10, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Lacy Champ Crosby and Ruth Anglin Crosby.
Oler was raised in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1968, and Santa Fe Community College with degrees in cardiovascular technology and nursing.
After graduation Oler served in The United States Navy as a medic officer.
After serving, Oler worked as a pace maker sales rep with Cordis Corporation eventually transitioning into insurance sales with Florida Farm Bureau. He later returned to college completing his nursing degree and working as an RN until retirement.
Oler valued his family and had many interests including Florida Gator sports, golf, and yard work. Some of his happiest times were spent with family including his wife, daughters and three grandchildren. Oler had a full life, served his community selflessly and will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra; daughters, Melissa, and Stacy (Chris); and grandchildren Kelly, Koli and Kendal. A service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville FL and AL'Z place Gainesville. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
