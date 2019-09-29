Home

DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
LANA CAROLINE BIONDI

LANA CAROLINE BIONDI Obituary
BIONDI, LANA CAROLINE
Lana Caroline Biondi passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on September 23, 2019. Lana was born December 1, 1961, grew up in Gainesville FL, and lived in Casselberry for 19 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, life long gator fan, avid beach and music lover. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Richard Biondi, daughter Stephanie, son Matthew, and loving dogs Ellie and Ace who stayed by her side throughout her final fight with breast cancer. She is also survived by her mother Norma Cribbett, two brothers Glen Cribbett, Larry Cribbett, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Albert F. Cribbett. A celebration of life will be held on October 5, 2019 starting at 2pm, reception to immediately follow at DeGusipe Funeral Home 9001 N. Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
