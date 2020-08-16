WATERS, LANELLE GAMMILL
1937- 2020
After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Lanelle entered eternal life on August 13, 2020, surely singing all the way. She was welcomed home by many dear ones who have gone on before including her mother, Hazel, and granddaughter, Delaney. Lanelle was highly creative and expressed her talents through painting and quilting. Her greatest passions were singing Christian hymns, which she did with a number of musical groups, and her daily study of God's Holy Scriptures.
She authored several books and countless Bible studies that were a great blessing to many. She had a listening ear, deep wisdom and a ready answer for her steadfast faith and hope in Christ Jesus. Her husband of 60 years, Quinn, two sons Mark and Jeff, daughters-in-law Becky and Susan, and five grandchildren will greatly miss her until we see her again. In the mean-time, her quilts will keep us warm, her insights will light our way, and her songs of praise will bless our hearts. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Christian Family Services, 2720 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32607.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at University City Church of Christ 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
