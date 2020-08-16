1/1
LANELLE GAMMILL WATERS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LANELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERS, LANELLE GAMMILL
1937- 2020
After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Lanelle entered eternal life on August 13, 2020, surely singing all the way. She was welcomed home by many dear ones who have gone on before including her mother, Hazel, and granddaughter, Delaney. Lanelle was highly creative and expressed her talents through painting and quilting. Her greatest passions were singing Christian hymns, which she did with a number of musical groups, and her daily study of God's Holy Scriptures.
She authored several books and countless Bible studies that were a great blessing to many. She had a listening ear, deep wisdom and a ready answer for her steadfast faith and hope in Christ Jesus. Her husband of 60 years, Quinn, two sons Mark and Jeff, daughters-in-law Becky and Susan, and five grandchildren will greatly miss her until we see her again. In the mean-time, her quilts will keep us warm, her insights will light our way, and her songs of praise will bless our hearts. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Christian Family Services, 2720 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32607.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at University City Church of Christ 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-5361, www.milamfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
University City Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved