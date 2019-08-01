Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
GILMORE,
LANORIS EMANUEL, 28
Lanoris E. Gilmore of Johnson Crossroads transitioned from this life July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Emanuel Gilmore. Survived by his mother, Linda Raye; children, Lanaysia, Lanoris Jr., Lanaria, Lauryn and Lyrica Gilmore; siblings, Reginald Gilmore, Darius Gilmore, Dominique Gilmore, Calvin Hill, Andrea Raye, Serena, Latonya Raye, Teresa Williams; like a brother, Zene Spencer Clayton; special friend, Denisha Butler; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 S. CR 21 Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL and Saturday at the church 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy. The cortege will form 10:30 a.m. at the home of Tradena Ivey.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
