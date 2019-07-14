|
LANSBERRY, LARRY D
Larry D. Lansberry, 61 passed away July 9, 2019 at his home in Hawthorne, FL.
He was born in Beaver Falls, PA. Larry was a Pastor for over 30 years and the CEO of His Compassion.
Larry was everything that embodied the qualities of a warrior for Christ. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. We can only aspire to live in the legacy Larry has left when passing from this temporary home. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family above all
else. Watching his grandsons playing basketball, fishing with his son-n- laws and grandsons and reading the cookie book to his granddaughter. Larry had a love with his wife Donna that will stand the test of time. We take great comfort in knowing the first voice Larry heard when he passed was the loving and tender voice of his Father saying 'Well done my good and faithful servant, welcome home.'
Survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna Lansberry; Daughters, Ryann Lansberry (Brandon), Christina Carlton (Shane), Ashley McFall (Michael), Faith Ledbetter (Evan); Grandchildren, Rylan McFall, Austin Carlton, Zachary Carlton, Addison McFall, Logan Carlton, Baby McFall, James Flatt, Kimbra Flatt, and Baby Flatt; Mother, LaRue Lansberry; sister, Darlene Latimer (Tom),
He was proceeded in death by his father, Valimont Duane Lansberry; and his brother, Duane Allen Lansberry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, Florida, July 27, 2019. Visitation at 11am, with a service starting at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given in Larry's name to His Compassion. His Compassion 2000 NE 78th Street Ocala, Fl. 34479
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 14 to July 15, 2019