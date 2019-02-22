Home

LARRY THOMAS
THOMAS, LARRY E.
Mr. Larry E. Thomas of Gainesville, FL passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lecanto, FL. He was 77.
Born in Raiford, FL, Mr. Thomas had lived in Gainesville for 21 years and worked as a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years before retirement. His hobbies were fishing and hunting.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his one son Warren (Sara) Thomas; one daughter Kirstie Thomas; one brother Roger (Brenda) Thomas; six sisters-in-law Frances Yates, Maydell Bell, Creola Dees, Janice (Jerry) Philman, Effie Foster, and Patty Price; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL with Rev. Jerry Philman officiating. Burial will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
