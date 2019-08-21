|
HORNE, SR., LARRY EDWIN
Larry Edwin Horne, Sr., 75 of Keystone Heights, FL, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Horne was born in Parris Island, South Carolina to the late William and Reba Horne. Larry was a graduate of PK Yonge High School in Gainesville and volunteered in the US Army where he served during the Vietnam War. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Florida and began a career with Clay Electric that lasted 40 years before he retired in 2010 and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Mr. Horne enjoyed classic cars, fishing, and baseball, as well as playing the guitar. As a strong Christian, he was a mentor to many, an encourager to all, and "Poppy" to his grandchildren.
Mr. Horne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie W. Horne, three sons, Dwin (Kelly) Horne, David (Eugenia) Horne, and Benjamin (Celina) Horne, and eight grandchildren.
The family is grateful to the many extended family and friends who have given them support during a very difficult time in their lives.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church of Keystone Heights, FL with Rev. Brandon Denmark officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery with US Army Military Honors. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday prior to services.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at:
www.RHRFH.com
904-284-7720
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019