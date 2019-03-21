|
AWBREY, LARRY ELLIS
Larry Ellis Awbrey, 66, of Gainesville, Fl. passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born September 16th, 1952 at Alachua General Hospital to Janet and Alfred Awbrey.
As a Gainesville native, he attended Stephen Foster Elementary, Howard Bishop, and graduated from GHS. As a boy, he enjoyed playing baseball but his true passion was football, coached by legendary Jim Niblack. Larry always gave 100% to the team.
Upon graduation from high school, he began his studies at SFCC while also commencing a career at the United States Postal Service and retired after 38 years. As a second career, he pursued real estate, and loved working for Turlington Real Estate.
Larry's real passion, aside from anything involving the Florida Gators, was his love of his family and their many adventures traveling. He always deemed himself so lucky to have such wonderful friends with whom he made incredible memories. He loved being on the water as well as trips to their cabin in North Carolina, and anywhere else Linda planned for the family to go. He was dedicated to his family as a loving husband, father, granddad, son, brother, and beloved by his dog Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, and is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Brown Awbrey. Daughters, Ashley Awbrey and Alexandra Astran (Blake), brother Fred Awbrey, and his grandchildren Ellis and Cade. Grandmother-in-law, Mildred Leonard, Mother-in-law, Doris Brown, brother-in-law Thomas Brown (Carrie, Sean, Natalie), and sister-in-law Deborah Brown.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 am at Holy Faith Catholic Church. As Larry would have wanted, please wear your tropical attire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Coastal Conservation Association online or mail to: P.O. Box 568886, Orlando, Fl. 32806, or to the Friends of The Smokies at
www.zafriendsof
thesmokies.org.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S Main ST Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019