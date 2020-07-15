1/1
LASHAWNDRA MONIQUE COSBY
1983 - 2020
COSBY,
LASHAWNDRA MONIQUE
Lashawndra Monique Cosby (AKA) "La La" was born January 1st 1983 to Willy Cosby and (The Late) Brenda Cosby. Lashawndra departed from this life on July 4th 2020 at her home due to a long term illness she'll be forever missed but never forgotten. Lashawndra leaves to cherish her memory, (father) Willy Cosby, (a son) Sean M Cosby, (sisters) Keiona Cosby, Tamara Cosby, Zakiya Cosby, (brothers) Khari Cosby and Khalil Cosby, (Motherly Friend) Terrian Nelson. Services for our beloved Lashawndra will be both held at 804 SW 5th St Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Viewing will be on Thursday July 16th at 4pm to 7pm. Homegoing celebration will be on Friday July 17th 2020 at 12pm.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
