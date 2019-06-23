|
|
TOSER, SR.,
LASZLO SANDOR
Laszlo 'Alex' Sandor Toser, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Alex was born on February 24, 1937 in Budapest, Hungary to the late Joszef and Elizabeth Toser. In 1956, Alex was among the last 100 refugees to arrive to the United States as a result of the Hungarian Revolution. It was at this time when he first met the love of his life, Betty Jean Spradlin. On December 26, 1964, they married and spent the remaining 54 1/2 years together. They started their family in February of 1967 with son Laszlo and expanded their family in 1970 with daughter Erika. Alex's passions were family, soccer, hunting, archery and fishing. Alex was instrumental in starting up the Gainesville Youth Soccer Association and among the first soccer coaches. His coaching career included coaching at Eastside High School, PK Yonge and Gainesville High School. In the early 1970s he was the President of the Gator Bowman Archery. Alex is survived by his wife, Jean Toser; his son, Laszlo S. Toser, Jr. (Sonya); daughter, Erika L. Toser; grandchildren Darien Beauregard, Erik Beauregard, Laszlo S. Toser, III, Aleksander Toser, Krisztina Toser and Elaine Sanders; great-grandchildren Austin, Aaden and Addison.
A Celebration of Life service to honor Alex Toser will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Creekside Community Church, 2640 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 23 to June 24, 2019