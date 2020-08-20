FLANDERS, LATASHA(1981-2020)Latasha Flanders, 39, of Chiefland peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Latasha Flanders leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted son, Rachard Leon Buie, siblings, Jackie Stinson, Elizabeth Senderson, Angela Stinson, Johnny Stinson, Romeo Clayton, Mosely Cook, James Manuel Jr., Adrian Ellison, Willie 'Jr' James Manuel, Peggy Flanders, Pastor Minnie Hayes, Darlene Warmack, Jerry Flanders, Jonathan Flanders, WillieFlanders (JR). The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00pm at Chiefland Community Cemetery of Chiefland, FL. The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 between the hours of 5:00pm -7:00pm @The Potter's House Kingdom Ministries International located at 217 SW 4th Street in Chiefland, FL. We encourage all attendees to bring their own lawn chairs.Services are under the Professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13 th Street Gainesville, FL.32608). Serving WithA Spirit of Excellence(352) 204-2381