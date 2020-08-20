1/1
LATASHA FLANDERS
1981 - 2020
FLANDERS, LATASHA
(1981-2020)
Latasha Flanders, 39, of Chiefland peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Latasha Flanders leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted son, Rachard Leon Buie, siblings, Jackie Stinson, Elizabeth Senderson, Angela Stinson, Johnny Stinson, Romeo Clayton, Mosely Cook, James Manuel Jr., Adrian Ellison, Willie 'Jr' James Manuel, Peggy Flanders, Pastor Minnie Hayes, Darlene Warmack, Jerry Flanders, Jonathan Flanders, Willie
Flanders (JR). The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00pm at Chiefland Community Cemetery of Chiefland, FL. The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 between the hours of 5:00pm -7:00pm @The Potter's House Kingdom Ministries International located at 217 SW 4th Street in Chiefland, FL. We encourage all attendees to bring their own lawn chairs.
Services are under the Professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13 th Street Gainesville, FL.
32608). Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Potter's House Kingdom Ministries International
AUG
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Chiefland Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
