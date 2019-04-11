|
SMITH, LATASHIA A.
Latashia A. Smith, 41, of Starke, FL entered into rest March 26, 2019 Shands at UF. Service of celebration will be held at 11am Saturday, April 13 @ Harvest of Christ Central 18919 US HWY 301 Starke, Florida. Burial will follow in the Peetsville Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to gather at her daughter's home, Shantel Evans, 1001 Southern Villas Drive, Apt 603 (Starke) at 10:30 am to form the cortege. Arrangements have been placed under the direction of A.M. White Mortuary, 36 South 6th Street, Macclenny, FL, (904) 397-0783 Anthony M. White L.F.D. & owner. This ad is a courtesy to the family provided by Flanders Burial Service (352) 745-6201.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019