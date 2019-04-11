Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Oak Park Baptist Church
4610 SW Archer Rd
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Park Baptist Church
4610 SW Archer Rd
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Latonia Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Latonia Irving Cross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Latonia Irving Cross Obituary
CROSS, LATONIA 41
Latonia Irving Cross of Gainesville transitioned March 29, 2019 at Shands UF. Survived by husband, Nathaniel Cross; children, Mikell Rivers, Latrell Oliver, Nathaniel Cross, Quintavia Johnson, Timari Williams; 2 grandchildren; mother and stepfather, Cynthia and James Biddle; father, Willie Irving Cohens; siblings, Katrina Gabriel, Willie Irving Jr., Jermaine I Jacob; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oak Park Baptist Church, 4610 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL Danny Austin, Pastor, Pastor Diane Jackson, Officiant. Burial will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 2:15 p.m. at Cynthia and James Biddle home, 2840 NE 18th Drive, Gainesville, FL.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now