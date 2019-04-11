|
CROSS, LATONIA 41
Latonia Irving Cross of Gainesville transitioned March 29, 2019 at Shands UF. Survived by husband, Nathaniel Cross; children, Mikell Rivers, Latrell Oliver, Nathaniel Cross, Quintavia Johnson, Timari Williams; 2 grandchildren; mother and stepfather, Cynthia and James Biddle; father, Willie Irving Cohens; siblings, Katrina Gabriel, Willie Irving Jr., Jermaine I Jacob; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oak Park Baptist Church, 4610 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL Danny Austin, Pastor, Pastor Diane Jackson, Officiant. Burial will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 2:15 p.m. at Cynthia and James Biddle home, 2840 NE 18th Drive, Gainesville, FL.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019