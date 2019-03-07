Home

Mrs. LaTonji Denise Smith of Gainesville, Florida peacefully surrendered to the will of God Saturday, March 2, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Smith will take place Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM from Williams Temple COGIC, 628 NW 7th Ave Gainesville, FL. Pastor Chris Stokes, Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Haines Memorial Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Avenue Gainesville, FL from 11:00AM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. She leave to cherish her precious memories; mother: Cheryl Bolen (Robert), three daughters: Labrecia & Auteria Smith, Leasia Daniels; seven sons: Travis Stewart, A'darius Wright, Katwain, Michael, Corey, Zachary, & Donte Daniels; seven sisters, three brothers, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at 2120 NE 4th Ave. Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
