Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LATOYA WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LATOYA WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LATOYA WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, LATOYA
TAWAWN EPPS
Latoya Tawawn Epps Williams, age 34, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with Nurse Core, peacefully left this earthly scene on April 6, 2019 following a sudden illness.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Greater Love & Faith Ministries with the Pastor, Pastor Kathy Long-Richardson, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Fond Memories will remain with her husband - Clifford Williams; children - Anias Williams, Tanias Williams, Tierra Williams and Mister Williams; father - Charles Epps, Sr. and mother - Thyra Epps (all of Gainesville, FL); step daughter - Teidra Williams; sisters - Lakisha Bryant, Tyneisha Epps (& Eric Scott, Jr.) and Pam Epps; brothers - Quintin Brown and Charles Epps Jr.; grandmother - Inez Epps; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.