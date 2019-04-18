|
WILLIAMS, LATOYA
TAWAWN EPPS
Latoya Tawawn Epps Williams, age 34, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with Nurse Core, peacefully left this earthly scene on April 6, 2019 following a sudden illness.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Greater Love & Faith Ministries with the Pastor, Pastor Kathy Long-Richardson, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Fond Memories will remain with her husband - Clifford Williams; children - Anias Williams, Tanias Williams, Tierra Williams and Mister Williams; father - Charles Epps, Sr. and mother - Thyra Epps (all of Gainesville, FL); step daughter - Teidra Williams; sisters - Lakisha Bryant, Tyneisha Epps (& Eric Scott, Jr.) and Pam Epps; brothers - Quintin Brown and Charles Epps Jr.; grandmother - Inez Epps; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019