Latuanji Vonnciel "Vonnie" Daniels
Latuanji "Vonnie" Vonnciel Daniels
Mrs. Latuanji "Vonnie" Vonnciel Daniels age 62, passed away October 27, at her home in Archer Fl.
She is survived by her Husband of 46 years Earnest Daniels Jr.; 3 Children, Earnique Daniels, Lovelee King (Antonio),Latoya Daniels and son Earnest Daniels III (Megan), with 13 grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at the L PJ worship and praise Ministries in Archer Fl., on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, 11am, on Nov. 7, at Shiloh Cemetery 17515 SW 147th Ave, Archer, FL 32618. Immediate Family is asked to meet at cemetery at 10:30am.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.), Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
